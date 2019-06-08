× Police: Woman left dog in 120-degree car for 45 minutes while grocery shopping

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Connecticut woman faces an animal cruelty charge for leaving her dog in a hot vehicle for about 45 minutes.

Hamden police said they arrested Shi Zhuhong, 47, of Hamden on Sunday, June 2.

They said they were called to the Stop & Shop parking lot at 2335 Dixwell Avenue.

They found a small Bichon mix inside a parked vehicle. The dog was panting excessively, they said.

Police said they found that the temperature inside the vehicle was 120 degrees. The exterior temperature of the vehicle itself was 140 degrees.

Police attempted to locate the driver, but were unsuccessful.

The Hamden Fire Department arrived and attempted gain entry to the vehicle. While firefighters were doing that, Zhuhong arrived with a cart full of groceries.

She was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a written promise to appear.

Zhuhong was scheduled to face a judge on June 17.