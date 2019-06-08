× Registered sex offender accused of sexual assault on a child he met on social media

BELLEVUE, Nebr. — On Thursday, June 6 the Bellevue Police Department says they arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Avery for first-degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The BPD says their detectives and officers learned Avery met the 13-year-old, girl through various social media websites.

Police say Avery arranged and paid for a driver to pick up the girl and bring her to Bellevue, Nebraska from another state.

BPD detectives say they also learned the girl had been sexually assaulted in Avery’s Bellevue home near 36th and Capehart Road.

Avery was convicted of Child Enticement by Electronic Communication Device back in January 2017.

In September 2017, Avery was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Avery was also ordered to not have contact with any person under 18 years of age and was not permitted to leave the state of Nebraska.

Avery also had to register as a sex offender.

The BPD has confirmed the girl has been returned to her family.

The BPD says an out-of-state-law enforcement agency reached out to them for assistance in finding the girl who was believed to be in danger.

The BPD says this investigation remains open.