1 died, 2nd in critical condition, rescued from Lake Monona during Ironman triathlon

MADISON — One person died, and a second was in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Monona during the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon Sunday morning, June 9.

According to our partners at WMTV, the Madison Fire Department was notified by event officials just before 8 a.m. that one athlete was found unresponsive in the water and in need of advanced life support from paramedics near Olin-Turville Court.

Approximately an hour later, MFD was notified that a second unresponsive patient was being transported to shore for similar emergency medical treatment.

Paramedics and EMTs took over life-saving efforts on shore, and those efforts continued during rapid transport to nearby hospitals.

The first person died, and the second person was in critical condition at the hospital, fire officials said.

The cause of death was under investigation.