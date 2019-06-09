× 12-year-old boy, 39-year-old man injured following 2 shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man were treated for injuries following two shooting incidents on Milwaukee’s north side Saturday, June 8.

Around 7:15 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was struck in the leg by a possible shrapnel when man who was on the sidewalk fired a gun into the ground near 28th and Wells. The victim suffered a minor abrasion and was treated and released from the hospital.

A second shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 29th and State St. A 39-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not fatal. The man said he was walking in the area when he heard shots fired and realized he was injured.

Police are investigating both incidents, and are seeking suspects involved.