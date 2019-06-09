× At least 1 dead, 6 injured after crane fell on Dallas apartment building amid severe weather

DALLAS — One person died and six were injured after a crane toppled onto the Elan City Lights apartment complex in downtown Dallas Sunday, June 9, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

“There has never been a crane collapse onto an already inhabited building, as far as I know,” Evans told reporters.

Elan City Lights apartment complex is a five-story residential apartment building located on Live Oak Street.

Evans told the Dallas Morning News that the crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas.

Video footage showed that downed crane ripped a large gash into the side of the building. It also damaged an adjacent parking garage and some of the vehicles in it.

The crane fell after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail. The agency also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region until 5 p.m.

The weather service says winds could exceed 70 miles per hour. At Dallas Love Field airport, WFAA-TV reports gusts damaged a hangar door and part of the roof at a Southwest Airlines maintenance facility.