Enjoy a special meal with dad at Bonefish Grill

MILWAUKEE -- Father's Day is only one week away! Spend your special day with dad eating a special meal at Bonefish Grill. Catherine Sharkey, Managing Partner of Bonefish Grill, stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, June 9 to preview some of the eatery's Father's Day specials with Derica and A.J.

Bonefish Grill will be serving a lobster roll featuring a quarter pound of cold shucked lobster, mixed in famous Bang Bang sauce and served in a lightly toasted baguette. They'll also be offering bourbon-inspired specials throughout Father's Day weekend, including a bacon jam ribeye and smoked old fashioned! To learn more about Bonefish Grill, click HERE.

