GLENDALE--Sydney Kalonihea is a freshman at Nicolet High School. She plays on the varsity softball team. This season they were able to get to the State Tournament. It was the first time since 1995. Sydney played left field and primarily hit sixth in the lineup. She provided a power hitter in the middle of the lineup. Sydney's dad is from Tonga and met her mother when she was in the Peace Corps after college.

Sydney Kalonihea

Nicolet H.S. Freshman

Softball