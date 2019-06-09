× ‘It started hurting, so I ran:’ 12-year-old boy shook up after being shot near 28th and Wells

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old boy had a frightening experience Saturday night, June 8 when he came close to gunfire near 28th and Wells.

“I was crying,” said Adam Turay, the young victim.

It’s been a long night for Adam. The 12-year-old is subdued after an incident outside of his home Saturday night. He was headed outside to be picked up by his soccer coach when he had a dangerous encounter.

“I was going outside, I was looking for him,” said Adam. “I just heard a pop sound, then the side of my leg right there was hurting. I checked, and I was bleeding. It just started hurting, so I ran.”

Neighbors heard the incident unfold.

“We heard a gunshot, just one gunshot,” said Bobby Porter, who lives nearby. “We’re thankful the little boy is alive. He got shocked and everything. I know he was teary eyed.”

Fortunately, Adam suffered only from a minor gun abrasion. Police say he was struck in the leg by a possible shrapnel when a man who was found on the sidewalk fired a gun into the ground.

“He’s doing good now,” said Madagbeh Fofana, Adam’s grandma. “Been to the hospital last night.”

Adam is grateful to be okay, but he’s feeling a little uneasy about being back where it all happened.

“God saved me,” said Adam. “I just want to move.”

Neighbors are also concerned about gunfire that erupted.

“People need to learn how to change themselves and control their actions and think about other peoples’ kids and stuff,” said one unidentified neighbor.

“I hope this will be waking people up, and stop with all these guns and stuff like that,” said Porter.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are looking for the suspect involved.