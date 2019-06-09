Learning about plants and animals at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center 🐝🦋

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE -- Spring is almost over, and summer is almost here! Christina stopped by the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center on Sunday, June 9 to talk with nature experts about native plants, animals and bugs.

About Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (website)

Once a farm for the Schlitz Brewery draft horses, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is Milwaukee’s comprehensive nature center. We offer six miles of trails that take visitors through 185 acres of forests, wetlands, restored prairies, ravines, bluffs, and Lake Michigan shoreline.

Our 185 acres that make up Schlitz Audubon Nature Center has a history much longer than the more than four decades it has been a place for environmental education.

Ahead of its time when built in 2003, our building was one of the nation’s most environmentally conscious Gold LEED certified green buildings. The structure is called the Dorothy K. Vallier Environmental Learning Center, named after our founder.