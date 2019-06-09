× Man arrested for alleged intent to deliver pot with a drone

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska State Patrol officials said a drone landed near the Lincoln Correctional Facility in February. An inmate brought it to the attention of corrections staff, and upon investigation, the NSP found a package containing tobacco and marijuana.

The NSP said they arrested Robert Kinser, 37, of Lincoln for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

They were able to trace the drone to Kinser through examination of images, data, and fingerprints found on/within the drone.

NSP said it was equipped with an automatic landing function which was triggered when it flew into restricted airspace such as that around the prison.

Kinser was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. NSP also referred the case to the Federal Aviation Administration.