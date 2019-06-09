‘Plants are getting a little confused:’ Harsh winter, recent rain taking a toll on Wisconsin gardening season

BAYSIDE, Wis. — The harsh winter and recent rain has taken a toll on the planting season and is putting a damper on planting.

“It’s made things very, very late,” said Sandy Manning of the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.

A few local gardeners have tips for planters after the tough start to the season.

“We had snow late in the season, and it was heavy, wet snow which tends to break things,” said Manning.

During a typical spring, plants would bloom in sequence. But because of the weather, early spring bulbs are blooming with summer plants.

“You get a big explosion of flowers all at once, but the plants are getting a little confused,” said Manning.

Rain has left the soil very soggy, and the cold winter killed a lot of plants. Some plants also have a powdery mildew affecting the leaves.

“People can’t come in to purchase items for planting because it’s been too cold and wet,” said Henry Beck, Minor’s Garden Center.

But for the native plants, the changing weather is nothing they can’t handle.

“They’re from Wisconsin, so they’ve seen this before,” said Woody Benson, master gardener.

Minor’s employees say customers aren’t letting the weather get them down. They’re still coming out and picking out their plants for the season.

“Better days will come,” said Benson. “Just keep plugging away.”

Minor’s workers advise gardeners to stay off your soil as much as you can. Remember to take one day at a time — and don’t forget it’s not too late to plant new.