Police: 2 hurt in shooting near Harbor Pointe Apartments near Northridge Lakes

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured in a shooting near the Harbor Pointe Apartments near Northridge Lakes (near 76th and Brown Deer Road) on Sunday afternoon, June 9.

Police said one victim suffered a life-threatening injury.

An investigation revealed a second victim suffered a graze wound.

Police said they were seeking the shooter, and believed they knew who they were looking for.