× ‘The best of men:’ Packers legend Bart Starr honored at memorial service in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A celebration of life event was held Sunday, June 9 for the late Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr.

Starr passed away on May 26 at the age of 85.

In 1956, Starr took his talents to Green Bay, winning five championships with the Packers, including the first two Super Bowls ever played. He was named MVP for both.

The celebration of life event brought together family members, friends, teammates, former and current Packers players and fans.

It was held at Samford University.

Below, you can watch the remarks of the following speakers — just some of those who reflected on Starr’s legacy during the service: Bart Starr’s son, Bart Jr., Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, LeAnn Nelson, Starr’s assistant, and Cherry Starr, Starr’s widow:

Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, FOX6's Tim Van Vooren spoke with Paul Hornung, former Packers running back, who reflected on the loss of his "best friend."

Take a listen below: