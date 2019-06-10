× ‘1st in Milwaukee:’ 2 Topgolf Swing Suite Bays coming to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in fall 2019

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is bringing a new type of entertainment to Milwaukee. In fall 2019, two Topgolf Swing Suite Bays will open at the casino, offering an opportunity for passionate golfers and non-golfers alike to take a swing and have fun.

According to a news release, Potawatomi’s Swing Suite Bays will offer the Topgolf target game along with other interactive gaming. Up to eight people can play in each bay, making this a perfect place to host a party or business outing, or to sharpen your skills when there’s snow on your favorite course, official said.

The Swing Suite experience will also included comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs, and food and beverage service, officials said.

“We are excited to be the first in Milwaukee to offer the Topgolf experience to guests,” said Rodney Ferguson, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO and GM in the release. “Whether it’s gaming, food, music, or unique opportunities like Topgolf Swing Suite, we are always looking for new ways to entertain our guests.”

Located next to the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill, the Topgolf Swing Suite is expected to tee off in the fall.

