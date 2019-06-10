Caught on camera: MPD seeks help to ID suspect wanted to setting fire to wheelchair ramp

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for the arson of a wheelchair ramp near Mill Road and Brentwood Avenue on Monday, June 10. Officials say the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police describe the suspect as a male with an unknown race, unknown age, 5’10” tall, weighing about 150 pounds — and he was last seen wearing dark clothing.

If you have information that could help Milwaukee Police, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.

