Court records: Suspect in officer-involved shooting fatally shot man when he was 15

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old man involved in an officer-involved shooting near 84th and Congress on Saturday, June 8 was convicted of first degree reckless homicide in November 2001, when he was 16 years old.

In January 2002, he was sentenced to serve six years in prison and 44 years’ extended supervision.

As for the officer-involved shooting Saturday, police said the initial call came in shortly after 6 p.m. — and was domestic violence related. Police said someone was being battered, and there was a gun involved.

Two officers arrived on scene and encountered an individual who matched the description of the suspect from the domestic violence incident. One officer pursued the man, and police said he turned while armed. Shots were fired by the suspect, and an officer fired shots at the suspect, striking him.

Police noted while shots were fired on the scene by the suspect, an investigation was underway to determine whether shots were fired at the officers. The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

He suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said. He was taken into custody — and transported to the hospital.

Police said the man was on parole for first degree reckless homicide and wanted for a parole violation.

Court records showed in 2001, the man, who was 15 years old at the time, admitted to shooting a 38-year-old man near 91st and Silver Spring Drive.

According to court records, the shooter was back in court in 2009, and ordered back to prison for three years. Wisconsin Department of Corrections records showed the man has been in and out of prison for years, most recently in March 2017.

On Saturday night, he suffered injuries in the officer-involved shooting.

FOX6 News isn’t identifying the man because he hasn’t been charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting. Police said MPD’s Homicide Unit would lead the investigation because the injuries in this case were not life-threatening.

43.097086 -88.017388