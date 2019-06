× Jim Gaffigan returning to the Pabst Theater on Oct. 6

MILWAUKEE — Jim Gaffigan will be performing at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, Oct. 6. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at The Pabst and Riverside Box Offices www.pabsttheater.org or by calling 414-286-3663.

Select tickets will include an autographed copy of Jeannie Gaffigan’s new Book “When Life Gives You Pears.”