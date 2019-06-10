Missing and endangered: Sheriff’s officials seek 46-year-old man from Town of Lisbon

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating Daniel Murphy, 46, missing from the Town of Lisbon — believed to be endangered.

Murphy was last seen by his family at his residence at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. It was believed he left his residence during the night on foot and would not have access to a vehicle or telephone.

He was described as white, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Sheriff’s officials said they did not believe there was a danger to the public or that this was a result of foul play.

If you locate or have recently seen Murphy, please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department via 911 or 262-446-5070.