Mount Pleasant police seek missing man last heard from the morning of June 6

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police on Monday, June 10 asked for help locating a missing man.

Police said Jason Wudtke last contacted his fiancee on Thursday, June 6 around 5:30 a.m. — sending a text message.

He could be driving a silver Jeep Liberty with a defective headlight and Wisconsin license plate number ABS6486.

Wudtke was described as white, 45 years old, standing 6′ tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Mount Pleasant police or Racine County Crime Stoppers.