Open Record: What is the cost of safety?

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire shows you how she used public data to discover an emerging prescription drug epidemic. Jenna Sachs explains how leaders and influencers have to weigh the cost of safety. Plus, what makes working in news different from other occupations? Bryan Polcyn reveals some of it has to do with ego.
Related show links:
-
‘Down to my lowest point:’ As opioid prescriptions fall, investigation shows new drug spikes
-
‘You don’t know what your neighbors are doing:’ National Fire Sprinkler Association calls Wisconsin worst in country
Subscribe to “Open Record” via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio
Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter
About the Podcast: “Open Record”