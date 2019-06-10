Police: 15-year-old boy shot, wounded while attempting to steal vehicle in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday, June 8 near 13th and Burnham. It happened around 8:50 a.m.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was shot after he attempted to steal a vehicle. The boy was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

MPD has a person of interest in custody. This investigation is ongoing.

