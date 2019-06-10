Police: 3 shot, wounded in 2 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, June 9 and early Monday morning, June 10. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near 37th and Florist.

Police say it appears there was an argument between known subjects that resulted in two subjects getting shot.  The victims are two males, ages 25 and 20.  Both were conveyed to local hospitals for treatment.

The investigation continues and officers are looking for the suspects involved.

The second shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near 11th and Greenfield.

According to police, a 22-year-old man stated he was walking when two other males starting shooting at him.  The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

MPD is currently on the scene continuing to obtain information and look for the suspects.

