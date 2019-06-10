× Sheriff: Union Grove mail carrier accused of stealing Menards rebate cards from ‘multiple victims’

UNION GROVE — Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said a Union Grove mail carrier was arrested on mail fraud and identity theft charges, accused of stealing Menards rebate cards from multiple victims.

Sheriff’s officials said on May 6, they were contacted by a Union Grove resident who reported his Menards rebate card was stolen and used at the Mount Pleasant Menards.

An investigation revealed he wasn’t the only victim.

Justicia Balogun of Union Grove, a mail carrier in the area, admitted to taking and spending the rebate cards, sheriff’s officials said.

She was arrested on nine counts of mail fraud and seven counts of identity theft.

Sheriff’s officials asked that anyone who may be missing Menards rebate cards check the status of the card, and if used without authorization, to please contact authorities.