MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning learning horsemanship and the healing power of horses at Stepping Stone Farms.

About Stepping Stone Farms (website)

Stepping Stone Farms is a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic facility in Franksville that serves the needs of people in the South East Wisconsin area. In our Equine Assisted Coaching programs, people experience physical and emotional healing through riding and interacting with the horses, which can improve his or her self-esteem, relationship skills and quality of life. Stepping Stone Farms has been a shining forerunner in the Southeastern Wisconsin horse community since 2004.

Stepping Stone Farms School of Horsemanship offers programming for children & adults with mental health issues, social/emotional issues, physical disabilities, and learning/cognitive problems. We also offer our services to Veterans and their families.

Driven by the passion to provide a professional outlet for the broadening of young minds, Stepping Stone Farms addresses the community need to reach out to at-risk youth. Recognized by several local organizations, this ambitious non-profit organization constantly furthers its reach.