Wells Street bridge to be closed beginning Wednesday to complete rehabilitation work

MILWAUKEE — The Wells Street bridge over the Milwaukee River will be fully closed to traffic and pedestrians beginning Wednesday, June 12 and is anticipated to re-open the evening of Friday, June 14.

A news release indicates during this closure, the contractor will finish concrete staining of the piers under the bridge and will conduct final testing of the electrical system.

This work is a continuation of the rehabilitation project of Wells Street Bridge, which was postponed last fall due to the colder than normal weather. The contractor will be finishing the remaining work this week, weather permitting.

In advance of the full closure, a lane shift will occur Monday and Tuesday — to facilitate sealing the bridge deck with a polymer overlay. One lane of traffic in each direction will continue to be maintained until the full closure Wednesday.