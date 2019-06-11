× Air Combat Command’s full F-22 demo team to perform at Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE — The Air Combat Command’s full F-22 demo team was added to the lineup for the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, set to take place July 27 and July 28 along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

Officials in a news release encouraged those planning to attend purchase reserved tickets and parking passes to help avoid delays and to combat expected crowds.

“Every year, our goals are to produce not only an incredible show for Milwaukee, but to provide the most comfortable and accessible experience for our valued audience,” said Paul Rogers, founder and president of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show in the release. “With this exciting addition, we want to be sure attendees know that we expect the event to be heavily-attended and give them the opportunity to truly optimize their 2019 experience.”

Flight-Line, Sky-Chalet, and Center-Point tickets are for sale.

CLICK HERE to learn more, or to purchase your tickets.