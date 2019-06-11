Build-A-Bear’s ‘Pay Your Age’ day is back — with changes

WAUWATOSA — Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its “Pay Your Age Day” but changes have been made to avoid last year’s chaos.

The offer in 2018, let customers buy a bear and pay their current age with a cap at $29. However, the chain known for its customizable teddy bears and other stuffed toys couldn’t handle the crowds and had to turn shoppers away. Massive lines overwhelmed stores across the country, including at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

This year’s deal will work differently, in the form of a sweepstakes.

Here’s how it works: Now through Sunday, June 16, members of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program that complete a birthday profile in their online account can enter the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes and Pay Your Age limited ticket offer. Those who are not yet Bonus Club members can sign up for the program and complete a birthday profile in order to enter the Count Your Candles sweepstakes and Pay Your Age limited ticket offer, redeemable in stores only.

If you win a ticket, you can pay your child’s age for up to two stuffed friends at Build-A-Bear Workshop. Redemption period runs from June 24-28.

More than 200,000 people are expected to win a Pay Your Age ticket.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club.