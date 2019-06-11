Christian Yelich, Mike Moustakas in position to advance in NL All-Star balloting

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball released on Tuesday, June 11 its first National League balloting update for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

With 10 days remaining during “The Primary” voting period, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and second baseman Mike Moustakas are both in position to advance to the second round of voting, while Yasmani Grandal currently ranks fifth among NL catchers.

A news release from the Brewers says Grandal, one of the top offensive catchers in the majors thus far this season, needs the support of Brewers fans to make up ground behind the plate. He currently sits a little over 10,000 votes shy of J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies for one of the three spots that would advance to “The Starters Election.”

Yelich ranks second among all NL players with 1,057,855 votes, trailing only fellow outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers (1,189,380 votes), while Moustakas has received 377,983 votes to date, which trails only Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves (424, 467 votes) at the second base position.

Fans can continue to vote for all of their favorite Brewers to land a spot in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game until “The Primary” voting period ends at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, June 21. Later that evening on MLB Network, the top three vote-getters at each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each league will be revealed, and they will move on to the second phase of voting.

“The Starters Election” will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a 28-hour window that concludes at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 27. During this second phase of voting, fans can vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google per day.

Vote totals will reset during this period (votes from “The Primary” will not carry over) and the winners at each position (including three outfielders per league) will be named starters for the 2019 Midsummer Classic. Results of “The Starters Election” will be announced on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT on June 27.

The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 24 for the National League and 23 for the American League – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 30.

For complete details or to vote to send your favorite Brewers to the 2019 All-Star Game, visit brewers.com/vote.