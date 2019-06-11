Dodge County sheriff seeks help locating Huber inmate Tasheana Williams-Sonny

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Huber inmate named Tasheana Williams-Sonny.

Williams-Sonny, 19, has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. Her last known address is on 38th Street in Milwaukee.

Williams-Sonny was serving a 365-day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for Resisting/Obstructing an Officer-Causing Injury when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved appointment.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Williams-Sonny, you are urged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.