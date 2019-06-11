LIVE: Tiger Woods talks ahead of golf’s 3rd major, the US Open, seen on FOX6

Dodge County sheriff seeks help locating Huber inmate Tasheana Williams-Sonny

Posted 2:42 pm, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, June 11, 2019

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Huber inmate named Tasheana Williams-Sonny.

Williams-Sonny, 19, has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.  Her last known address is on 38th Street in Milwaukee.

Tasheana Williams-Sonny

Williams-Sonny was serving a 365-day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for Resisting/Obstructing an Officer-Causing Injury when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved appointment.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Williams-Sonny, you are urged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.