Driver died at the hospital after crashing into Living Word Apostolic Church in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — A 36-year-old New Berlin man died at the hospital after crashing into a church on W. National Avenue near Crowbar Drive on Tuesday afternoon, June 11.

It happened just before 4 p.m.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the side of the church.

When officers arrived, the driver was unresponsive, and life-saving measures were initiated. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where he died.

The cause of the crash and death were under investigation.

Living Word Apostolic Church suffered significant damage as a result of the crash.