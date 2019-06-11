Family raises money for wheelchair ramp for boy hit by car on way to school: ‘Only way he can come home’

MILWAUKEE — Deandre Isom Jr. turned 17 in the hospital in May, and FOX6 News learned on Tuesday, June 11 of new challenges for the young man struck by a vehicle on his way to school.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on March 25 near 28th and Vine as Isom Jr. walked to a bus stop with his two younger siblings. They made it across the street. He did not.

Family members on Tuesday told FOX6 News Isom Jr. was alert and doing much better, but unable to go home because his home isn’t handicapped-accessible.

“It’s been a rough journey,” said Latasha James, Isom Jr.’s aunt. “When he first went in, they were not even thinking he would pull through.”

Isom Jr., a Riverside High School student, suffered injuries to his head, arms, and legs in the crash. He was on life support for 30 days.

“The first 72 hours were crucial. They didn’t even know if he was going to make it because of how severe the injuries were,” said James.

Nearly three months later, Isom Jr. was awake and improving.

“It was a miracle. That’s what we say. God showed his way through this whole situation,” said James.

Unable to move his left side, the 6′ tall high school football player was almost ready to leave the hospital, but his home isn’t wheelchair accessible. The family created a GoFundMe.com account to help pay for a wheelchair ramp.

“That ramp is everything. That’s the only way he can come home,” said James.

They asked for help as Isom Jr. gets better.

“We thought the journey would be over, but it’s a long road to recovery for him,” said James.

James said education is a priority, and Isom Jr. planned to graduate from high school.

CLICK HERE to access the GoFundMe account set up for Isom Jr.