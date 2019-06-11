Hunger Task Force launches ‘Summer Meals Program’ to fight childhood hunger this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Hunger Task Force launched its "Summer Meals Program" Tuesday, June 11.

Volunteers started putting up signs at 140 locations across the city where kids could then pick up meals throughout the summer.

For those living in underserved parts of Milwaukee, nutrition is a big problem for children who aren't receiving meals when school isn't in session.

"What we're going to see is escalating hunger from June, to July, to August before school reopens. About one in four children is currently living in poverty in the city of Milwaukee. Those kids are relying on breakfast and lunch that they get from their school," said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force.

The Hunger Task Force meals are free, and no paperwork or enrollment is required.

