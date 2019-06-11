‘Introductory sailing classes:’ Learning how to sail at the Milwaukee Sailing Community Center

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee Sailing Community Center learning how to sail.

About Milwaukee Sailing Community Center (website)

The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center offers introductory sailing classes for adults , youth , and children . For more experienced sailors, our courses include intermediate and advanced classes introducing different types of boats and equipment such as spinnakers.

Membership

The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center owns and maintains over 60 boats and members have no-charge access to the fleet after they successfully demonstrate basic sailing skills and earn a rating. The Sailing Center also offers private boat owners boat and dinghy storage, mast stepping, launching and haul-out services.

Community Outreach

The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center collaborates with area nonprofit social service agencies (Boys and Girls Club, Neighborhood House, YMCA, Milwaukee County Executive Office for Persons with Disabilities, etc.) to provide inner city and other disadvantaged at-risk children and youth with the opportunity to use the lessons of sailing to impact their futures. Using sailing as a tool, these students develop basic living skills such as decision-making, teamwork, critical thinking and on-the-spot-problem-solving in a natural setting, to sail help build self-esteem and self-confidence. Students also learn about water safety; how wind and weather affects sailing skills and, of course, also develop a sincere appreciation for Lake Michigan.