Kohl's is ending its Off/Aisle store concept, closing locations by Aug. 3

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s confirms it is ending its Off/Aisle store concept test — and closing its four Off/Aisle locations on Aug. 3.

Kohl’s brought two Off/Aisle pilot stores to southeast Wisconsin in spring 2016. Kohl’s officials said at the time, “Off/Aisle offers customers who love to shop an exciting opportunity to browse and hunt for thrilling prices on quality merchandise from a trusted retailer, including apparel, accessories and home items at an incredible discount.”

In a statement to FOX6 News on Tuesday, June 11, Kohl’s said the following: