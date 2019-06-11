Kraft introduces ‘Salad Frosting’ to help trick your kids into eating more vegetables

Instead of simply asking kids to eat salad dressing -- or pretending the age-old condiment bears the hallmarks of a dessert staple -- Kraft Heinz has introduced "Salad Frosting," with the sweet tooth-invoking word right there on the label.

Instead of simply asking kids to eat salad dressing — or pretending the age-old condiment bears the hallmarks of a dessert staple — Kraft Heinz has introduced “Salad Frosting,” with the sweet tooth-invoking word right there on the label.

But here’s the catch: It’s just a slim tube of ranch dressing, relabeled so parents can trick kids into happily eating their vegetables.

“Kids will eat anything with frosting, right?” the company states in a news release. “It’s a match made for dinnertime bliss.”

True, but you have to wonder: What about kids who have tasted ranch dressing? Won’t they quickly blow the cover?

It’s also worth noting that ranch dressing isn’t exactly the healthiest option for kids — or grown-ups. Just 2 tablespoons Kraft’s version has 110 calories, 11 grams of fat and 290 milligrams of sodium. The same amount of Betty Crocker vanilla frosting has more calories — 140 — but just 5 grams of fat and 70 milligrams of sodium.

