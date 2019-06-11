Kroger to sell CBD products in nearly 1,000 stores

CINCINNATI– Kroger is reportedly getting into the CBD business.

According to WXIX, the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain plans to sell products with CBD, including lotions, balms, oils, and creams.

The products will supposedly be sold in stores in 17 states (including Wisconsin) and online.

CBD stands for cannabidiol. It’s a chemical found in hemp and marijuana plants.

Kroger’s corporate affairs manager told WXIX the products chosen for their stores would be non-intoxicating and “reviewed for quality and safety.”

