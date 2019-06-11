Prosecutors: 18-year-old was drinking, driving without a license in crash that killed his passenger

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors said an 18-year-old man admitted to drinking and driving without a license when his vehicle crashed near 33rd and Lincoln early Friday, June 7 — killing his 18-year-old passenger. According to prosecutors, the 18-year-old driver was speeding and blew through a stop sign — colliding with another vehicle.

Misael Valdivia-Ramirez, 18, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the scene near 33rd and Lincoln around 3:30 a.m. Friday, June 7.

Investigators found two disabled vehicles — a yellow Ford and a silver Honda.

The driver of the Ford indicated he was headed westbound on Lincoln at the time of the crash. He pointed at two individuals who were walking away from the scene of the crash.

He said as he passed through the intersection at 33rd Street, he saw headlights on his driver’s side, approaching at a high rate of speed. He said he braced for impact, and his vehicle and the other vehicle collided. He said he then saw two males climb out of the other vehicle — walking away from the scene, the complaint said.

Those two males were stopped by police, and one, found bleeding from his nose, was identified as Valdivia-Ramirez. The complaint said a strong odor of alcoholic beverages was coming from his breath. Blood samples were taken at the hospital and sent to the Crime Lab for toxicology testing. It was determined he had a BAC of .142.

The complaint said the body of Eduardo Miranda, 18, was found in the rear seat area of the silver Honda. First responders had to use a saw to break apart the vehicle in order to extricate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the complaint, several beer bottles were found in and around the Honda.

The complaint noted the crash occurred in a four-way intersection, and traffic on Lincoln is uncontrolled, while the north and southbound traffic on 33rd Street is controlled by stop signs. The posted speed limit on Lincoln is 30 miles per hour. The posted speed limit on 33rd Street is 25 miles per hour.

Investigators determined the Honda was northbound on 33rd Street when it failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection. The Ford was westbound on Lincoln and had the right of way when the Honda crashed into it.

Valdivia-Ramirez was interviewed by investigators, and the complaint said he indicated he was driving the silver Honda at the time of the crash. He said he had three to four beers around 9 p.m. that evening, and “knew he had no driver’s license.” He said Miranda was a passenger in his vehicle. He estimated his speed at 45 miles per hour, and said he saw the yellow Ford but “it was too late to stop.”

The complaint noted Valdivia-Ramirez had a suspended driver’s license as of May 30, 2018 for failing to pay a fine.