Union Grove mail carrier accused of stealing hundreds in Menards rebate cards from customers

RACINE COUNTY — A former Union Grove mail carrier is facing charges for allegedly stealing Menards rebate cards. Investigators said she stole hundreds of dollars worth of cards from people on her route for her own use.

“When you’re dealing with mail fraud, that’s your personal information. That makes it more difficult to swallow,” said Tiffany Janicek, lives in Union Grove.

Many in Union Grove on Tuesday, June 11 were digesting what Justicia Balogun was accused of doing while working for the United States Postal Service. Janicek was one of the many people on Balogun’s route.

“She was really nice. She seemed like she was really kind, and a good person, and then to find out she was doing that…” said Janicek.

Authorities said the 27-year-old stole Menards rebate cards instead of delivering them to deserving shoppers. Prosecutors said she then used those rebates for her own shopping needs.

“This is something you don’t expect from your mail carrier,” said Angela Thomas, lives in Union Grove.

Thomas said she’d been waiting on her rebate card to finish her patio.

“That was supposed to cover the sand and landscape so I could go ahead and finish the project,” Thomas said.

Balogun was accused of stealing from at least nine Union Grove families, with missing rebates totaling more than $640.

“It’s sad that one bad apple can make such a bad name for a whole lot of people,” said Thomas.

Balogun was charged with 16 felony counts for identity theft and mail fraud.

“It’s just sad. You think you can trust people. Not in this day and age I guess,” Janicek said.

Officials said if you live in the Union Grove area and are missing any rebates, you should give police a call. Prosecutors said it’s possible more charges could be filed.