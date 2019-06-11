‘She was a beautiful spirit:’ Teen dies after collapsing during dance team workout

ATLANTA, Georgia — A 17-year-old girl in Georgia passed out during dance practice and never woke up. Elyse Purefoy was a member of the Arabia Mount High School dance team.

Purefoy’s father mourned the loss of his daughter during a news conference Monday.

“She was a beautiful spirit. I’m going to miss her. That’s it,” said Hank Purefoy, dad.

Her family says she got to the high school around 7 a.m. Monday for dance team practice. At practice she and her teammates were asked to run several laps around the high school’s track.

After the run, Purefoy collapsed.

“She was my first real friend that I made on my own. I’ve known her since 1st grade,” said Lauren Linesay, friend.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. However, it was too late.

Purefoy’s heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

Her father says extreme hydration played a role in her death.

“I think the schools need to take it more seriously when they hear complaints from their, from their participants, and taking it seriously cause I think a lot of it is over looked sometimes as you being weak,” said Arianna Ameler, friend.