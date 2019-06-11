Shorewood pub ready to welcome soccer fans for World Cup: ‘It’s time that women get the spotlight’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. women's soccer team made history on Tuesday, June 11 in the opening round of the FIFA women's World Cup. The team scored 13 goals against Thailand -- which put big smiles on the faces of fans in Milwaukee.

Inside an English pub in Shorewood, a place known for its love of soccer, enthusiasm shifted away from the Union Jack and onto a different kind of red, white and blue.

"Soccer is our passion. That's what brought us to Milwaukee," said David Price of Three Lions Pub.

"I think they really have the heart, and I think the U.S. Women's team is really going to excel this year," said Patricia Gomez, a soccer fan.

It was at Three Lions Pub that soccer fans gathered to watch the U.S. women's team defend its title.

"I was here four years ago when the United States was playing in the final," Gomez said.

Gomez said even at an English pub, there is no denying the might of the U.S. women's team.

"I think it will be so much fun to watch them come back because the last time they had one a championship, prior to 2015, was in 1999," Gomez said.

It is a level of play even the owners of Three Lions Pub said is a welcome change for the viewers.

"We've had two great men's world cups, with great USA runs. But now, it's time that women get the spotlight," Price said.

The owners at Three Lions Pub say they plan to host parties just like they did for the men's games.

"That's why we're opening up at 8 a.m. every morning for all the games," Price said.

It is a similar level of atmosphere and excitement fans cannot wait to be a part of.

"It's so hard to put into words. It's one of those things where you have to be here to really feel it," Gomez said.

Three Lions Pub plans to close down the road in front of the establishment on July 7 for fans who want to watch the World Cup finals.