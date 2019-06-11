× ‘Small explosions:’ Investigation underway after mailbox, portable toilet damaged in Dodge Co.

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two criminal damage to property complaints after reports of “small explosions” in the Town of Trenton Monday night, June 10.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 p.m. a resident on Spruce Road reported hearing an explosion and found their mailbox had been damaged.

At approximately 8:42 p.m. there was another report of an explosion and smoke coming from a portable toilet at the Fish Camp boat launch. The investigation showed that the interior of a portable toilet was damaged.

Witnesses at both locations reported seeing a newer model Ford Mustang, orange in color, leaving the area.

If you have any information regarding the damage to property, you are asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.