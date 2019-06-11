× Taco Bell Cantina in Madison is 1st to sell alcohol in Wisconsin

MADISON — The first Taco Bell in Wisconsin to sell alcohol is officially open for business. Located on State Street in Madison, Taco Bell Cantina serves beer and wine to their guests.

The fight to get alcohol in the restaurant was no easy task. WMTV reports a years-long battle between owner Flynn Restaurant Group and the City of Madison over issuing a liquor license for the Taco Bell on State Street.

The report says in December 2018, the City Council approved a beer and wine license for the restaurant – until former mayor Paul Soglin shot it down.Other attempts to get the license approved also failed, until the two sides reached a settlement back in April.

There are some conditions: Taco Bell Cantina will only serve alcohol Mondays – Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

WMTV reports while it’s the first of its kind in Wisconsin, it’s not in the country. Taco Bell Cantinas have also opened in Chicago, Austin, New York, Atlanta and San Francisco.

The Taco Bell Cantinas are different than regular Taco Bell restaurants; they sell alcohol and usually don’t have a drive-thru.