MILWAUKEE -- You can learn to sail the seven seas -- or at least Lake Michigan -- at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center. That's where Brian Kramp spent the morning learning how to rig a boat.

About The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (website)

The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center offers introductory sailing classes for adults, youth, and children. For more experienced sailors, our courses include intermediate and advanced classes introducing different types of boats and equipment such as spinnakers.

Membership The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center owns and maintains over 60 boats and members have no-charge access to the fleet after they successfully demonstrate basic sailing skills and earn a rating. The Sailing Center also offers private boat owners boat and dinghy storage, mast stepping, launching and haul-out services.

