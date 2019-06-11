MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse is now open to the public. This year, it is the space that was once home to Grand Avenue.

About Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse (website)

In a stunning departure from years past, the 2019 WBCS Showhouse to a Cure features seven apartments in the Plankinton Clover development at The Avenue (the historic Grand Avenue Mall) rather than a mansion. Catering to trends toward downsizing and urban dwelling, the apartments are part of a redevelopment of the Plankinton Arcade. The apartments will tie to their historic location by introducing storefronts and floor to ceiling windows overlooking West Wisconsin Avenue, North Plankinton Avenue and North 2nd Street. The beautifully appointed units highlight the very best in urban living.

Parking in the attached garage (between Michigan and Wisconsin Avenues) is complimentary. Enter from Plankinton. Bring the parking ticket with you to the Showhouse registration desk on the second floor. You will receive a validation sticker there.

The Showhouse will be open to the public from Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, June 16. Details about specific hours and ticket purchases can be found here.