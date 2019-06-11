Victor Cintron pleads not guilty to charges in fatal shooting of Jose Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE — Victor Cintron pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, June 11 to charges in the fatal shooting of Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez was gunned down near 27th and Hayes in Milwaukee on May 3.

Cintron, 23, faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Lexi Rivera said her boyfriend, Rodriguez, was killed in the shooting as he drove in a vehicle near 27th and Hayes. She said Rodriguez threw his body over her to save her life.

In court on Tuesday, Cintron waived his right to a preliminary hearing prior to entering his plea in the case. He is scheduled to be back in court on June 20.