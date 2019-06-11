× WHS helps man facing homelessness with free services for his dog so she can stay at shelter

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society on Tuesday, June 11 shared a heartwarming story about Terry, a man facing homelessness, and his dog, Tequila.

According to a WHS social media post, officials at an emergency housing shelter reached out to WHS regarding Terry and Tequila — indicating they were willing to allow Tequila to stay with Terry in the shelter, but recommended she be vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped.

WHS officials said Terry wanted Tequila to receive the care she needed, but he was experiencing financial and transportation hardships.

The shelter where Terry was staying was located within the focus community of WHS’ “Pets for Life” program, and WHS was able to provide the services at no charge.

Tequila received a ride to her appointment, and the services she needed.

WHS officials said “Terry was thrilled,” and told their team: “Tequila is all I have left, and she brings me great joy.”

Terry’s caseworker told WHS officials Tequila brings other residents at the shelter comfort, as well.

“We were humbled to be able to keep these friends together through Terry’s transition,” WHS officials said on social media.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Pets for Life program, and how you can support efforts like this.