28 Maltese dogs found living in deplorable conditions

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriffs Office discovered multiple canines in distress, living in deplorable conditions and appeared to be covered in urine and feces at a house in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lee County Domestic Animal Services about a well-being check.

A search warrant was issued.

Inside the residence, detectives found 28 Maltese dogs living in unsanitary and uninhabitable conditions.

The homeowner was also feeding an additional 13 feral cats.

Luuly Quang 62, was arrested and charged with 28 counts of Conservation-Animals Torment, Deprive, Mutilate or Kill and one count of Resisting Officer without violence.