MILWAUKEE -- A woman, murdered in cold blood. The key piece of evidence missing at the scene -- and the one thing that could crack the cold case of Michelle Guerrero, Sunday on FOX6 News at 9.
A cold case heats back up
-
2 teens on vacation were killed 46 years ago — an 80-year-old is now under arrest
-
‘Didn’t try to pop her:’ DNA from grape soda leads to charges in fatal shooting from April 2007
-
Police investigate magician David Blaine over sex assault allegations
-
A 1998 slaying went cold for 20 years — until the suspect applied for a job
-
Serial killer who has confessed to scores of slayings indicted in connection with Ohio cold cases
-
-
7 months later, reward increased to $46K+ for info. in disappearance of pregnant mail carrier
-
3 decades after woman stabbed to death at home, husband charged with her murder
-
Man arrested in California for 1986 cold case murder in Michigan
-
Attorney for man charged in ’99 slaying of 2 girls says he ‘absolutely maintains his innocence’
-
All but 1 prairie dog at Henry Vilas Zoo did not survive winter due to flooding, extreme cold
-
-
1 year later, family seeks answers in Milwaukee man’s murder: ‘Don’t want him to be a cold case’
-
Police: Family DNA from genealogy sites led investigators to mother who abandoned baby
-
Illinois parents plead not guilty in son’s beating death