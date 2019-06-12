‘Can you hear me?’ Convicted murderer Steven Avery has message for supporters

Posted 2:56 pm, June 12, 2019, by

Steven Avery

MILWAUKEE — Kathleen Zellner, the attorney for convicted murderer Steven Avery, posted a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, June 12 that included a message from Avery himself.

Avery was convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. He is now serving a life sentence for the crime.

Zellner indicated in the tweet that she visited Avery on Tuesday — and that he provided the following message.

The full text of Avery’s message to supporters is below:

“There are times that I feel like giving up. I’ve been in prison 34 years as an innocent man. THIS IS NOT JUSTICE. I was framed by Corrupt prosecutors, bad lawyers and crooked cops. I am fighting for my life. Can you hear me?

“I need all the public support you can give me. I will not give up if you do not give up on me.

“Thank you for your support. Truth wins.”

Steven Avery

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.