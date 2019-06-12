‘Can you hear me?’ Convicted murderer Steven Avery has message for supporters
MILWAUKEE — Kathleen Zellner, the attorney for convicted murderer Steven Avery, posted a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, June 12 that included a message from Avery himself.
Avery was convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. He is now serving a life sentence for the crime.
Zellner indicated in the tweet that she visited Avery on Tuesday — and that he provided the following message.
The full text of Avery’s message to supporters is below:
“There are times that I feel like giving up. I’ve been in prison 34 years as an innocent man. THIS IS NOT JUSTICE. I was framed by Corrupt prosecutors, bad lawyers and crooked cops. I am fighting for my life. Can you hear me?
“I need all the public support you can give me. I will not give up if you do not give up on me.
“Thank you for your support. Truth wins.”
Steven Avery