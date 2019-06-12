Janitor of St. Josaphat School admits gun discharged inside building, ‘No one to blame but himself’

MILWAUKEE — The janitor at St. Josaphat School on Milwaukee’s south side is now charged after a weapon in his possession discharged inside the school, injuring one student. The accused is Heriberto Martin, 59. He faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.

According to the criminal complaint, around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, April 5, a teacher inside St. Josaphat Parish School “heard a loud pop, which she believed to be a gunshot. The teacher determined a bullet had entered her classroom, coming through a wall approximately one foot from one student’s head, traveling through a second student’s jacket and backpack, and finally striking a third student in the side, where it luckily caused only a small red mark.”

“…he had made a mistake and had no one to blame but himself.” When questioned by police about this incident, Martin indicated “he took his .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol” to school that day. He “claimed he wanted access to his tools at the school to fix an issue with the gun’s slide.” Martin “admitted that the gun discharged while he was working on it.” Martin told officers, “he had made a mistake and had no one to blame but himself.”

If convicted on the charge, Martin faces up to three-and-a-half years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Martin is due in court on June 20.